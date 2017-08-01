Apple Search Ads: The Complete, Always-Updated Guide

Ch 1.

First things first! In this chapter, you will learn why app developers use Apple Search Ads for acquiring users and underwater stones you should keep in mind.

Developing a successful Apple Search Ads structure is all about understanding each of five levels of your ad account. Knowing what you can do on each level will tell you how you can optimize campaigns.

Here we will give full overview of the Apple Search Ads dashboard and show how to use each Apple Search Ads account level in the most effective way.